Alcon

Air Optix Colors 2 Pk

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At LensCrafters

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Let Air Optix® Colors Enhance Your Natural Beauty And Provide You With A Breathable Contact Lens. Air Optix® Colors Are Available In A Full Range Of Colors To Give You The Subtle Or Vibrant Effect You’re Looking For In Your Color Contact Lenses And Are Specially Designed To Enhance Dark Or Light Eyes With A Natural Effect. Air Optix® Colors Come In These Shades: Subtle Shades: Blue Gray Green Pure Hazel Brown Vibrant Shades: Brilliant Blue Sterling Gray Gemstone Green Honey PRODUCT DETAILS LENS TYPE: Color PACKAGE DETAILS: 2 color lenses immersed in saline solution MATERIAL: 67% Lotrafilcon B WATER % OF CONTENT: 33% MANUFACTURER: ALCON