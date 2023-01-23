Molekule

Air Mini+

$89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Molekule

See your air over time 1 Air history Track your indoor air quality over time & gain deeper knowledge of what you're breathing with newly expanded air history stats. 2 Indoor air quality tracking Toggle between Day & Week View and swipe through your air history as Air Mini+ tracks particle levels. Go back as far as the previous four weeks, or see changes in five-minute increments. 3 Daily & weekly air quality totals See how Air Mini + rates your indoor air quality as Good, Moderate, Bad, or Very bad, and view your top 3 air quality offenders.