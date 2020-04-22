Air Max Bella Tr 2

$80.00 $59.97

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Mesh and synthetic upper with a quilted pattern for breathability.Traditional lace-up closure with a locked down heel strap to keep the whole foot in place during intense training and free weight sessions. Padded tongue and collar.Bootie construction and pull tab at the heel for a quick and easy fit and feel.Signature Nike Swoosh® logo.Breathable mesh lining and cushioned insole.Foam, low-slung midsole.Flat rubber outsole with delta node traction pattern for a variety of surfaces that's perfect for heavy lifts and training.Visible Air Max unit in heel is low to the ground for shock absorption and stability.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 8 oz.