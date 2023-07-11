Cosori

CUT DOWN 85% OIL :With 360° rapid heat circulation technology, feel free to enjoy the same crispy textures as traditional deep frying with up to 85% less fat ENJOY MEALS IN MINUTES: This air fryer cooks with industry-leading temperatures up to 450°F, making heating efficiency 20% faster than before. Help you prepare a quick meal. 9 EASY FUNCTIONS: 9 one-touch cooking functions on a tempered glass display let you preheat and add personalized Shake Reminders. Let's add some fun to the cooking process COMPACT BUT SUITABLE CAPACITY : It can hold 5-quarts of cooking space, which fits enough food for 1-4 people, with compact design takes up little room on your counter top DISHWASHER SAFE: With a nonstick basket, made without BPA and PFOA, easy to clean COOKBOOK & ONLINE RECIPES : Always be inspired to cook with an included cookbook of 30 original recipes by Cosori R&D chefs and 100+ recipes on the free VeSync app. You’ll be cooking like a pro in no time EASILY PURCHASE ACCESSORIES: Search "B0BSFNTD3N" to find the COSORI air fryer disposable liners for 5-6Qt air fryer, "B07QHSZGXC" to find the original COSORI accessories set Why Choose the Pro LE 5.0-Quart Air Fryer? The high max temperature of 450°F lets you cook meals up to 20% faster than a traditional oven. Patented AirWhisper™ Technology keeps noise levels under 55dB for no disruption during dinner table conversation. With a compact, stylish design, the Pro LE fits perfectly on the countertop while fitting enough food for 1—4 people inside the roomy 5-quart basket. With a 30-recipe cookbook included and even more recipes on the VeSync app, you’ll never run out of cooking inspiration. Specifications: Model: CAF-L501-KUS Temp Range: 170°F–450°F / 77°–230°C Time Range: 1–60 min Basket Dimensions (L x W x H): 8.6 x 8.6 x 4.3 in Product Dimensions (Including Handle and Air Outlet Spacer) (L x W x H): 12 x 10.8 x 14.4 in Accessories Recommended by Manufacturer: Accessories: For accessories that fit with this air fryer basket, search B07LCW5S2H or B07QHSZGXC on Amazon for our genuine product “COSORI Air Fryer Accessories, Set of 6”. Test Run: In order to make sure the air fryer is working correctly and remove potential odors from the manufacturing process, please follow the instructions in the manual for the Test Run before cooking with your air fryer.