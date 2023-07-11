PowerXL

Air Fryer 7-qt Maxx Classic

$125.99 $79.56

Power Air Fryer XL Maxx by PowerXL, the #1 best selling brand of air fryers in America; special edition air fryer uses hotter, faster air flow than ever before to create the crispiest, piping hot golden-fried taste and texture on your fried food favorites with up to 70% fewer calories from fat vs. deep fryer oil LED digital display panel with 7 one-touch presets - air fry / French fry, broil / fish, roast, bake, shrimp, chicken, steak 1700-watt rapid air technology from PowerXL Power Air Fryer XL Max provides up to 400° superheated hot air at rapid speed for hotter, crispier air frying results using less or no oil so you can keep enjoying your favorite fried meals without the guilt 7-qt nonstick fry basket with innovative air crisp vents provides optimal air flow for even crisping on all sides – fits 1.75 lb. French fries, 23 chicken wings, a 3 lb. chicken, or a 6” pizza in just one cooking cycle Crisper tray insert catches crumbs and drips, helping to keep the cooking chamber clean, additional accessories – 7 quart fry basket, air fryer cook book with recipes created at PowerXL’s in-house test kitchen, easy instruction manual – cord length, 3 ft. 11 inches PowerXL customer satisfaction brought to you by the PowerXL kitchen appliance collection, simplifying everyday life with innovative solutions for the kitchen and home