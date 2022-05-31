Aila Blue | Free People

Aila Blue Soraya Bikini Top

$110.00 $69.95

Free People

Style No. 66713447; Color Code: 014 So essential and forever-timeless, this made for everyday bikini top is featured in a classic triangle-style and smocked fabrication with thin fixed shoulder straps, chunky resin rings, and an adjustable tie-back. Fixed straps Self-tying back Minimal coverage What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.