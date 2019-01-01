Product Description -
Additional Information
Dimensions:
Overall Product Dimensions: 86.5"L x 35"W x 34.5"H
Seat Dimensions: 21.5"L x 86.5"W x 19"H
Armrest Dimensions: 29"L x 78"W x 27"H
Backrest Dimensions: 4"L x 78"W x 34.5"H
Features:
Walnut-Stained Wood Legs
Non-Marking Foot Caps
100% Polyester Material
Removable Zippered Cushion Covers
Dense Foam Padding
Chair Weight Capacity: 1323 lbs.
Assembly Required
Set Includes:
One - Agile Sofa
Caring for Your Cushions:
Dim drawings:
Assembly instructions:
EEI-3057.pdf