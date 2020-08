Mario Badescu

After Sun Cooling Gel

$14.00

Comfort post-sun skin. Aloe Vera, Menthol, Rosehip Extract, and Rosemary Oil combine in a cooling blend that helps soothe over-exposed skin. This lightweight, non-greasy gel is easy to apply too—making it perfect for refreshing summer skin or providing relief after a day of too much sun. #MBSkinTip: Store the bottle in your fridge for an extra cooling boost.