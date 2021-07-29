Amazon

Africana African Bath Sponge

Generous length and strechy Long lasting- tough net Imported from West Africa Dries Nicely Also Known as Sapor,Eponge, Djampe, Ekoussa This traditional African Bath Sponge is pure genius. It exfoliates, lathers and drys nicely. Imported from Ghana and used all over Africa because Africans know just how practical these bath nets are. African bath sponges last forever and require little care. Once you Bath with an African bathing net sponge a wash cloth will never do!