African & Middle East Spice Set

Each order contains these 9 high quality African and Middle Eastern spices and spice blends (20 grams of each): Fenugreek: With hints of toasted maple, this adds both sweet and delicately bitter notes to stews and curries. Common throughout kitchens of the Middle East and North Africa. Baharat: A rich, earthy Middle Eastern Spice mix combining allspice, black peppercorns, cardamon, cassia, cloves, coriander, cumin, nutmeg and paprika. Great to rub into meat as a marinade, especially lamb and chicken. Berbere: One of the building blocks of Ethiopian Cuisine, combining dried red chilli, garlic, ginger, basil, cumin, nigella, caraway and fenugreek. Gives an amazing kick to stews and as a meat rub. Ras el Hanout: A deep, warming spice mix used throughout North Africa, combining cumin, coriander, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, turmeric and cardamon. Perfect to give depth to tagines. Sumac: A beautifully tangy, vibrant spice with amazingly fresh citrus notes. Very versatile, can be used to garnish salads, hummus, or as a rub for meat and works brilliantly with fish. Za'atar: The King of Middle Eastern spice mixes. A fragrant combination of oregano, marjarom, sumac, salt and sesame seeds. Harissa: A fiery North African chilli mix with dried red chilli, garlic, coriander, paprika and caraway. Great mixed with olive oil to make dressings for salads and cous cous or as a marinade for meat. Aleppo Biber: Grown in Syria and Turkey, these dried chilli flakes add a hint of cherry like fruitiness to dressings and marinades. Mild heat, slight saltiness. Urfa Biber: A dried Turkish pepper with a deep raisin, smokey flavour. Fantastic to rub into lamb or sprinkle over hummus. If ordering from outside of the UK please provide us with a contact number. This is a requirement by all courier companies in case of any problems finding your address locally. Without this we will not be able to send your order and it will delay us sending your item to you. Each order contains a free recipe guide and shows you how to make the most of your spices. From our family to yours.