United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
SheaMoisture
African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wash & Scrub
$4.49
At SheaMoisture
This smoothing facial exfoliator provides instant resurfacing benefits while African Black Soap helps cleanse impurities from blemish-prone skin. Shea Butter softens skin while Tamarind Extract and Tea Tree Oil brighten and clarify.
Need a few alternatives?
Dr. Bronner
Dr. Bronner’s - Pure-castile Liquid Soap (peppermint, 32 Ounce) - Made With O...
$17.99$21.95Amazon