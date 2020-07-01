SheaMoisture

Shea Moisture's African Black Soap Body Wash With Frankincense & Myrrh cleanses, hydrates and calms problem skin. Helps to balance oily skin for clearer complexions. Use daily. Shea Moisture's Story: Sofi Tucker started selling shea nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling shea butter, african black soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was a grandmother and sheamoisture is her legacy. With the purchase of African Black Soap Body Wash it helps empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future. Benefits: Ethically traded ingredients sustainably produced Pioneering community commerce and Fair Trade since 1912 Tested on their family for four generations. Never on animals.