Aerie

Aerie Striped Ribbed High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom

$29.95 $14.97

Buy Now Review It

At AE

This suit is Real Good—made with recycled nylon & better for your world! Real Good: made from 80% recycled nylon, saving leftover fiber scraps & turning them into a new suit for you NEW! Striped ribbed fabric Style: 1754-3113 | Color: 660 Materials & Care 71% Nylon - recycled, 29% Elastane Use a mild detergent and cool water | Hand wash for extra care | Always air dry Imported