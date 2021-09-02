Aerie

Oversized Varsity Cardigan

$59.95 $44.96

Buy Now Review It

At AE

Finally it's here: the cardi you can wear with anything. Say hey to varsity-inspired deets! Solid trim lining and graphics are here to remind you that old school is cool AF. Soft, knitted yarn (the best for anything and everything) Button closure (you've got options: wear closed, or wear open and show off your layers!) Front pockets (for sunshine, and anything else) Varsity-inpired solid trim lining & graphics Style: 9492-2506 | Color: 287