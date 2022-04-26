Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
American Eagle
Stretch Mom Jean
$39.95
$35.95
Buy Now
Review It
At AE
American Eagle's Stretch Mom Jeans are made out of mid-weight structured denim with just enough stretch for everyday comfort.
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
High-waist Culotte Jeans With Wax Finish
BUY
$35.99
$49.99
Mango
Eloquii
Classic Fit Olivia Sculpting Skinny Jean
BUY
$89.95
Eloquii
Everlane
The Way-high Jean
BUY
$98.00
Everlane
MOTHER
Mother The Weekender High-rise Flare Jeans
BUY
$238.00
Anthropologie
More from American Eagle
American Eagle
Stretch Mom Jean
BUY
$39.95
American Eagle
American Eagle
Oversized Cable Knit Button-up Cardigan
BUY
$59.95
American Eagle
American Eagle
Striped Oversized Oxford Button-up Shirt
BUY
$35.96
$44.95
American Eagle
American Eagle
Pride Denim Mom Shorts
BUY
$49.95
AE
More from Jeans
Mango
High-waist Culotte Jeans With Wax Finish
BUY
$35.99
$49.99
Mango
Eloquii
Classic Fit Olivia Sculpting Skinny Jean
BUY
$89.95
Eloquii
Everlane
The Way-high Jean
BUY
$98.00
Everlane
MOTHER
Mother The Weekender High-rise Flare Jeans
BUY
$238.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted