Dr. Barbara Sturm

Advent Calendar 2021

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Dr. Barbara Sturm's molecular approach to skincare has earned her international acclaim, and this Advent Calendar is a brilliant way to experience the reach of her products. The perfect gift for longtime fans of the brand, it features 24 treatments in full, deluxe and sachet sizes. If a particular formula really stands out for your loved one, you'll find most of them available individually in our edit, so you can replenish it with minimal fuss.