CosRx

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Revitalize for healthy-looking skin What it is: light- weight essence which absorbs into skin fast to give skin natural glow from the inside. - Snail mucin This high-concentrated essence protects the skin from moisture loss while keeping the skin texture smooth and healthy. - Lightweight yet moisturizing This light-weight essence brings a natural glow to the skin without any residue. It is highly effective for hydrating and soothing damaged skin. - Revitalize for healthy-looking skin This essence is created from nutritious, low-stimulation filtered snail mucin to keep your skin moisturized and illuminated all day. - No harm to the snails! The snails are placed over a mesh in a dark and quiet room, where they are left alone to freely roam the net and leave mucin in their trails. There is no external process applied or the mesh to force mucin production.