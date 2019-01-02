STYLE: ADRIANA
A lace wire-free bralette with a deep plunge. Stylish without sacrificing support. A wide band, side boning and double interior lining provide support even for women who generally require underwire bras. Adriana will easily become your go-to weekend bra. Recommended for the small breasted, surgically enhanced, or those with wider set breasts. Finished with adjustable straps and a hook + eye closure at the back.
PRINT:
Interior print inspired by 1960's Pop Art. Original Naja designs.
DETAILS:
Lace: 87% Nylon, 13% Elastane
Lining: 100% Polyester