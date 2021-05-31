Brooks

Adrenaline Gts 21

The Brooks® Adrenaline GTS 21 running shoes have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for added structure and support. The holistic GuideRails support system also helps protect the knees by keeping excess movement in check. Features Brooks holistic GuideRails support system that helps protect the knees by keeping excess movement in check. Predecessor: Adrenaline GTS 20. Support Type: Overpronation/Stability. Cushioning: High energizing cushioning. Surface: Road. Differential: 12 mm. Streamlined, engineered mesh upper with 3D Fit Print provides durable structure and a proven fit. Asymmetrical 3D Fit Print saddle pulls from the heel and wraps around your arch for a secure fit. Lace-up closure. Plush tongue and collar. Comfortable fabric lining offers a great in-shoe feel. Removable molded foam insole supplies light underfoot cushioning. BioMoGo DNA and DNA Loft midsole cushioning work together to provide an ideal underfoot softness and support while still providing excellent responsiveness and durability. Progressive Diagonal Rollbar®: tri-density midsole designed to promote progressive pronation control, as well as smoother transitions throughout the gait cycle. Full-length, segmented Crash Pad ensures smooth transitions. Blown rubber forefoot. HPR Plus delivers long-lasting durability in high-wear areas of the outsole. Flextra rubber outsole piece offers a varied degree of support corresponding with gender and weight for enhanced flexibility. Deeper V-groove offers better release and improves transitions. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!