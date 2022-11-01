WearFelicityCo

Adjustable Cat Ring

$19.95

• Handcrafted Wrap Rings – Wear Felicity Cat wrap rings are carefully designed by jewelry artists to ensure they’re stylish, durable, and look great without fading or causing stained skin. They’re the perfect addition for animal lovers everywhere. • Classic, Intricate Detailing – Each small wrapped ring features the “Cat”, a cat that is peering over your finger to remind you how much he loves you! • Wonderful Gift Choice – Cat wrap rings make a great birthday, anniversary, holiday, or “just because” gift for special women and girls in your life. Get one or all today and let them wear these trendy, stylish, and super cute cat accessories. • Stunning Colors and Looks – These beautiful wrapped rings are available in a gold, silver, or black plated design to better match your personal style, wardrobe, or even favorite color. Choose one or get them all and enjoy new cats every day! • Adjustable, Form-Fitting Design – Our wrap rings can be carefully bent in the middle to help them better fit fingers of all different sizes. They also slide on safely and comfortably, making them good for teens and adults alike.