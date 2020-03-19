TomboyX

Adaptable Zip Front Bra

$45.00

A bra as adaptable as you are with bold Trans Pride stripes to celebrate who you are. A full feature bra designed for members of the trans and mastectomy communities. Whatever your reason for using breast forms or prostethics, this adaptable bra offers secure interior pockets to hold everything in place. A front zip closure make for easy on and off. While wide, adjustable straps add comfort as well as the ability to lock in your ideal fit. Featuring a Power Mesh lining for added support this bra is ready to go anywhere you are. Fit-tested on all body types, sizes XS-4X Light support with no underwire or padding Signature stay-put silky soft X= white chestband Adjustable staps with front closure 95% OEKO-TEX Certified cotton, 5% spandex Smooth, durable flatlock seams won’t irritate or chafe Cross-strap back Machine wash cold in a mesh bag with pads removed, line dry