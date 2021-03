Schuh

Adam Chunky Chelsea Boots

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Schuh

Details Boot season has arrived! The schuh Adam Chunky Chelsea Boot boasts a black man-made upper with an on trend chunky sole. Finished with a heel loop, to slip on with any winter fit. UPPER: Man-made LINING: Fabric OUTSOLE: Rubber colour: Black Product code: 1422407060