House Doctor

Ada Decorative Glass Vase With Stand

£21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hurn & Hurn

Stylish and elegant, the Ada Decorative Glass Vase With Stand from House Doctor is ideal for adding a new look to your dining room or hallway table. Fill this glass bowl shaped vase with a beautiful bouquet and marvel at the grace of the vase resting in its sturdy yet delicate metal stand. Perfect as a housewarming gift or the finishing touch to your own home or commercial decor.