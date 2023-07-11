Acvioo

Clitoral G-spot Rabbit Vibrator

$17.99

Liquid Silicone Material : The vibrator is made with smooth liquid silicone for the ultimate silky feel that makes it easy to clean,and tasteless, soft, non-toxic, skin-friendly,The case is completely covered silicone.The soft and cute design is the best rabbit vibrator.The dildo part and ear part can be bent at any angle without deformation, this is a flexible and soft vibrator. Ergonomic Design : First of all, the cute and soft bunny ears work precisely on the clitoris, smooth and powerful.Then, the flapping design on the top of the dildo can stimulate the G-spot to the maximum extent. The rippling design adds even more excitement, making it easy to orgasm without vibration.It gently massages the most sensitive areas for any girl (the g-spot and the clitoris) at the same time. Quiet & Powerful : When the vibrator is fully working, the sound is controlled below 45 decibels, so when you can reduce a lot of embarrassing moments, 7 strong vibration modes combined with two kinds of stimulation ensure you find the switch you need. Waterproof & Rechargeable : It's completely waterproof so you can take the fun with you into the shower or tub.As an extra bonus,the watertight design helps protect the vibe and makes it easy to clean so it lasts longer.Using magnetic point charging design. A full charge takes only 2 hours, and a fully charged battery will last about 1-1.5 hours, depending on how you use your bunny vibrator. After-Sales Service : We ship in private packaging so no one will know what's inside, and once you have any questions about the item, please leave us a message (Order Information - Seller Profile - Send Message) to get a satisfactory solution.