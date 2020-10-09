Greyleigh

Acton 5-light Unique Tiered Chandelier

$297.00 $135.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Make a statement in your dining room or entryway with this beautiful chandelier. A modern take on a classic style, this show-stopping luminary is the perfect pick for glamorous and contemporary aesthetics. It showcases a tapered two-tiered design crafted from rows of long beveled crystals. The chandelier is crafted from metal with a polished brass finish. Set behind the crystals are fixtures for five 40-watt bulbs (not included with this chandelier)