Active In The Class Pleat Performance Crop Legging
$14.96$13.00
At Walmart
Get noticed in these style-driven capris with a trendy color block design and pleated thigh panels for an edgy, moto-inspired look. Adding functionality, mesh inserts below the knee provide ventilation so you always keep your cool. Offering gentle compression and 4-way stretch – this fitted, performance bottom gives you a streamlined look and feel to elevate your on-the-go lifestyle. With plenty of detailing on the front, a clean, minimalist back provides the perfect balance. Stylish pleated thigh panels, Unique pixel-look fabric offers visual interest, Wide comfort waistband with mini pocket for holding a key or card on the go, Trendy color block design, Infinity drawcord to adjust the fit, 4-way stretch performance fabric follows your every move, Mesh insert below the knee for ventilation, Built-in crotch gusset for coverage structural support, Fabric- 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex, Care Instructions- Machine Wash Cold. Wash with like color. Do not Bleach. Tumble Dry Low. Low Iron. Do not iron on print or motif.