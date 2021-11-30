BaubleBar

Acrylic Custom Pendant

$58.00

At BaubleBar

Need it for Christmas? Orders placed with the Expedited Production Fee through 12/6 have guaranteed delivery by 12/23. **Orders placed now without The Expedited Production Fee will be delivered after 12/23. Once a custom order is placed it cannot be cancelled and the Expedited Production Fee cannot be added. The classic nameplate gets a modern reboot thanks to a chic array of acrylic colorways. Whether you opt for a classic name or a favorite phrase, the range of customizable options will help you put together a personal piece that’s uniquely yours. Please Note: We will not produce any jewelry containing profane language, and products are created at our discretion.