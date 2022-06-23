JORI

Acne And Oil Control Primer

This medicated, transparent primer feels weightless and leaves the skin with a silky finish, reducing shine and minimizing the appearance of pores. It provides the perfect canvas to go out bare-faced or can be used to help makeup go on smoothly. In addition to blurring imperfections, the primer does double duty by treating breakouts with maximum strength 2% salicylic acid. Use daily to the full face to prevent new breakouts from developing. The clean formula is non-irritating and contains JORI's proprietary active botanical blend that addresses the impact of hormones, diet and stress, the main factors thought to contribute to adult breakouts. Apply over a moisturizer every morning as tolerated. Use alone or as part of a combination regimen with the JORI Leave-On Acne Treatment Mask. Size: 45 g (1.5 oz) *Shape Magazine 2022 Skin Awards Winner*