Parks Project

Acadia Waves Trail High Pile Fleece

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parks Project

The Chromat Strata Suit: Red lycra one piece with underbust cutout and high cut leg with removable support straps. Models wear size Small and Medium. Ethically made in Bulgaria from luxe and sustainable Italian fabric. This swimsuit is made with sustainable, regenerated nylon spun from recycled fishing nets. Learn more about our focus on sustainability here. Enjoy your Chromat and save our oceans, it's a win-win!