Extend WiFi Coverage - Boosts Internet WiFi Coverage up to 2000 Sq.ft and Connects up to 32 devices - Compatible with any Router, Gateway, Access Point ( 2.4GHz - 450Mbps / 5GHz - 1300Mbps ) Eliminate WiFi Dead Zones - Enjoy Lag-Free Connection to any type of devices, including wired devices via Gigabit Ethernet Port Stay Connected - Expand Coverage for your Phone (Galaxy,iPhone,Android etc), Media Streaming, Gaming, Web Browsing, Alexa, Echo, Ring and more Easy Set Up - Smart indicator light helps to install in best optimal location. Three Adjustable External antennas for superior coverage throughout the Home RE450 is PCMag's Editors' Choice Winner.Operating Temperature: 0°C~30°C (32°F~86°F) TP-Link is the World's #1 provider of consumer Wi Fi for 7 consecutive years according to IDC Q2 2018 report All WiFi extenders are designed to increase or improve WiFi coverage, not to directly increase speed. In some cases improving signal reliability can affect overall throughput If you Experience any trouble during or after set up, please contact us. TP-Link offers a 2 year warranty and Free 24/7 technical Support