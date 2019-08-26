Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Abstract Marble Area Rug

The Abstract Marble Area Rug by Drew Barrymore Flower Home will take your imagination to far off lands. This rectangular rug's abstract marble pattern features hues of gray, orange, and purple. Bright colors and a swirling design will fit in well with any style, including bohemian and southwestern. This wool area rug features a hand-tufted construction and a 0.47-inch cut pile. The hand-tufted construction creates a thick, plush feel. Choose from the available sizes to find the one that fits your home. Spot clean this rug when needed. This area rug is part of the exclusive Drew Barrymore Flower Home, which makes it easy for you to mix and match pieces for a look all your own. About Wool: Wool is constructed from the fur of various animals and is known for its resilience, beauty, and durability. Wool’s fiber resists dirt, dust, and lint and therefore stays cleaner longer than other materials. Because it’s a natural composition, it absorbs moisture, which prevents a build-up of static electricity. Wool rugs absorb dyes differently than synthetic rugs, giving them a rich, high-quality appeal. About Drew Barrymore Flower Home Drew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew’s travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.