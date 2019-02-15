Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Monogram

Abstract Lady

$65.00
At Monogram
Be as abstract and complex as you'd like in this limited edition t-shirt made in collaboration with LA-based artist Jess Brooks.  Our gold standard. The Classic Fit is inspired by our favorite vintage t-shirt. Crew neck, straight cut, falls to the hip. Made from scratch in Los Angeles. Fabric: Super soft and lightweight "tissue" jersey Color: White Content: 100% cotton Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, do not dry clean Model is 5'10” and wears a size S. View our size guide. Questions? Email fit@monogramstudio.com.
Featured in 1 story
Crochet Swimsuits To Make Your Vacation Instas Pop
by Rebekkah Easley