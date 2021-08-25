Lulus

Absolutely Unforgettable Black Lace Off-the-shoulder Dress

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! Breathtaking doesn't even begin to describe the Lulus Absolutely Unforgettable Black Lace Off-the-Shoulder Dress! Elegant scalloped lace trims short, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a flirty surplice bodice, supported by adjustable straps. Woven wrap skirt with a flaring mini hem. Hidden side zipper/clasp. Lined. Shell & Lining: 100% Polyester. Hand Wash Cold. Do Not Bleach. Line Dry. Iron Low Heat. Imported. Style 498862