J.Crew

A-line Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

$178.00 $56.99

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Size & Fit Fitted bodice. Falls below knee, 49 1/2" from high point of shoulder (based on a size 6). Overall fit based on 6 customer reviews: true to size Product Details What to wear to weddings, summer holidays and all the other special occasions on your calendar. . .this classic dress with a floaty, twirl-able skirt. Plus, it's made with our customer-favorite cotton poplin with a hint of stretch for that just-pressed - but still super-comfy - feel. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. 100% cotton. Back zip. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Item BR447.