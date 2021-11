Judy Chicago

“a Goddess For You” Soap

In the 1970's, when Judy Chicago was conducting research for The Dinner Party, she became fascinated by her discovery of early goddess-worshiping cultures. This Goddess Figure soap celebrates the feminine divine and the recent reappearance of feminist consciousness and a resurgence in female activism. Handmade in Turkey, edition of 500. Lavender scent. Approx 4.5"