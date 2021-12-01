Agolde

’90s Pinch Distressed Denim Shorts

$235.70

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes AGOLDE's 'Pinch' shorts are designed in a longline Bermuda shape that makes them ideal for those who prefer a little more coverage. They're cut from faded black denim and have frayed hems for a lived-in look. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size High-rise, cut for a slightly loose fit Mid-weight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 180cm/ 5’11” and is wearing a size 27 View size guide Details & Care Black denim Partially concealed button fastenings along front 100% cotton Machine wash Designer wash: Nix