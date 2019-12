Pottery Barn Kids

Gray Pin Dot Boppy Newborn Lounger

The award-winning Boppy® Newborn Lounger is a comfy nest created specifically for preemies and newborns. An essential nursery staple featuring sweet gray pindots, it's a cozy and soothing addition to your little one's routine. DETAILS THAT MATTER Boppy® Newborn Lounger has recessed bottom, creating comfy nest specifically for preemies and newborns. Cover is soft for baby's delicate skin. Newborn lounger features a convenient carry handle for easy mobility. Front of cover is made with 100% polyester and back is cotton blend. Filled with 100% polyester. KEY PRODUCT POINTS Boppy® Newborn Lounger has a gently recessed interior to cradle small babies. Machine wash. Do not leave child unattended while laying on Boppy® Newborn Lounger. Crafted in USA from domestic and imported materials.