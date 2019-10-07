Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
& Other Stories
Loose Wide Leg Jeans
$79.00
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Loose boyfriend fit jeans in organic cotton with a mid rise waist.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
7 For All Mankind
Luxe Vintage Sequin Boyfriend Jean In Muse
$245.00
from
7 For All Mankind
BUY
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Mavi
Tess Super Skinny Jeans
$118.00
$49.99
from
Mavi
BUY
Rachel Comey
Slim Legion Pant
$360.00
$288.00
from
Stature
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Satin Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$119.00
$83.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Waist Plaid Midi Skirt
$79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Relaxed Fit Cotton Button Up
$89.00
$53.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Belted Plunging Jumpsuit
$129.00
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Pants
Zara
Zw Premium Denim Worker Jumpsuit
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Rachel Comey
Bandini Pant
$380.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
Everlane
The Curvy Side-zip Work Pant - Brown Houndstooth
$110.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Ribbed Velvet Jumpsuit
$149.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted