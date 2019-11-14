Levi's

Levi's signature'Lot 700' fits are the ultimate look-amazing jeans, designed to flatter, hold and lift--all day, every day. The 721 High Rise Skinny Jean has modern pin-up style and elongates your silhouette. Tuck your favorite shirt into the waistband for smart, flattering style in an instant. Levi's® Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans:Levi's® JeansDenimMid StretchSlim through hip and thighSkinny legHigh riseSits above waistFive pocket stylingWash And Dry Inside Out With Like Colors, Liquid Detergent Is RecommendedOnline only and not eligible for returns to storeCountry of Origin: Imported