Mercury Row

71″ X 31″ Natale Full Length Mirror

$356.99 $286.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This rectangular full-length mirror features an arched silhouette at the top and a solid wood frame that complements most styles and color schemes. It also has a retractable stand, so you have the option to lean it against the wall, hang it up, or leave it freestanding. This mirror also boasts a shatterproof film that prevents damage to the mirror's surface — so if it ever breaks accidentally, the mirror fragments won't fall. In addition to letting you check out your full reflection, this mirror also makes the room appear larger by letting the light bounce around.