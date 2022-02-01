Patelai

6 Pieces Mixed Dog Swedish Kitchen Dishcloths

What you get: package comes with 6 pieces of mixed dog Swedish kitchen dishcloths, and each dishcloth measures 7 x 8 inches, soft, lightweight, cute, and funny, which can brighten up your home Cute dog design: Swedish cleaning cloth is designed with fine patterns, including, different cartoon dog, paw, bone and more, cute and fun, ideal for your own home kitchen decoration and making your life interesting Reliable dish towels: these dogs kitchen dish towels are reliable and can be washed in the dishwasher, saving your time and energy; You can use this cleaning cloth again and again, bringing you convenience Quality material: these Swedish cleaning wipes are made of quality material, soft and comfortable, and they can also replace kitchen paper to reduce the waste, giving you nice use experience Nice cleaning: dog theme kitchen dish towels are very ideal in water absorption, soft and flexible, and can effectively clean the surface of your furniture or some dead corners, keeping your house clean and tidy