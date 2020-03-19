DRESHOW

6 Pack Of Headbands

$9.99

This wonderful headband features a back elastic band for an easy fit while the fabric crosses in front to create an adorable knotted style. Get 6 Pcs of Headbands in one package! Multi-color and flower pattern choices to match different mind and outfits. Making from chiffon, georgette or silk material. Provide excellent performance for wicking, durability and abrasion resistance. The sweet headbands are pretty useful for you as a necessary daily hair accessory. They Don’t slip on your head and are perfect for bad hair days, exercise, the beach, backpacking and even underneath a sundress as a bandeau! Everyone loves the DRESHOW headbands and all the different ways to wear them! They are so cute & casual we like to call them "effortless outfit makers"! Share with us how you wear your DRESHOW head bands! DRESHOW Vintage Boho Headband Vintage beauty! An attractive head wrap with a textured twist front embellishment, this bohemian style from DRESHOW is brilliant with florals or other patterns on a soft backdrop. Crafted in headband design and featuring an elastic band back for easy wear. Stay flirty, elegant, and cozy, darling! A luxuriously soft retro-minded head wrap in a bright fabric knit with feminine fabulousness throughout. DRESHOW have gathered up all the cuteness with women turban. After struggling to find the exact right headwrap for the beauties, the item started to be produced. We offer turban boho and trendy designer inspired fashion with great value! Product Feature: GREAT VALUE 10 Pcs headbands a set, all in different boho floral styles, multiple color for your option and match your different outfits. Economical and worth to worn and don’t hesitate to buy. BEAUTIFUL FLORAL Fashion flower printing design to keep your wonderful looking and hairdos! STYLISH HEADBAND The knot can’t be untied, but it can look like untied sometimes. Adjustable elastic meet all your size. WEARING OCCASIONS Cute and beautiful headband, eye-catching and suit for a bad hair day. Great Choice for traveling, dating or daily we