Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Levi's Made & Crafted
511 Slim Jeans
$228.00
$114.00
Buy Now
Review It
At East Dane
Featured in 1 story
Where To Buy Gifts For Every Man In Your Life
by
Landon Peoples
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
rag & bone
Justine Zipper
$189.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
$45.00
from
Levi's
BUY
DETAILS
The Castings
Thrift Jean
$148.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
1969 Always Skinny Jeans
$79.95
from
Gap
BUY
More from Levi's Made & Crafted
DETAILS
Levi's Made & Crafted
Destroyed Cropped Jeans
$156.00
$63.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's Made & Crafted
501 Original Fit Jeans
$228.00
from
Levi's
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's Made & Crafted
'empire' Skinny Cropped Jeans
$116.07
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's Made & Crafted
Empire Skinny Jeans
$169.00
from
Levi's
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted