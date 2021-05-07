Levi's

501® Original Stretch Cropped Women’s Jeans

A forever classic, these jeans need no introduction. Our 501® Original Fit Jean was the first jean ever, and is still the ultimate blank canvas no matter how you dress. It’s our most iconic style — and has stayed true to itself for almost 150 years. With its signature straight fit and button fly, it doesn’t get more timeless than this. The original blue jean since 1873 A blank canvas for self-expression Designed with the iconic straight fit and a signature button fly Raw hem Also available in Women's Plus sizes. Shop our 501® Original Cropped Jeans in Plus See More Style # 362000102 Color: Tango Tunes Light Wash How it Fits Straight through hip and thigh High rise: 11.125" Straight leg opening: 14.25" Inseam: 26" across sizes Measurements based on a size 27 Model is 5'9" and is wearing a size 27 waist Composition & Care 99% Cotton 1% Elastane Heavyweight Denim Low stretch Button fly 5-pocket styling Imported