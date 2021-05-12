Levi's

501 Original Short

$70.00

LEVI'S 501 Original Short in Charleston Boom mphil submitted as a contest entry 1 star rating 2 star rating 3 star rating 4 star rating 5 star rating 5.0 True To Size / curvy / height average I've spent a lot of time and money looking for shorts that fit well and look cute and these are pretty perfect. I love the wash and the fraying, it makes them look so classic. They're not too long or too short even though I have a butt and they don't make my legs look like sausages. Perfect amount of stretch for comfort while still looking vintage. As always there's a bit of waist gapping, but not nearly as bad as the non-stretch Levi's. I'm 5'7 and a true size 10 with bigger thighs and smaller waist and got a 30. Definitely recommend