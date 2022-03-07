United States
Levi's
501® Original Cropped Plus-size Jeans
$98.00$87.98
At Levi's
Close your eyes. Think “jeans.” Now open. They were 501s®, right? They’re literally the blueprint for every pair of jeans in existence—burned into the world’s collective cortex ever since Levi Strauss (the man himself!) invented them in 1873. To this day they've never gone out of style. And they never will. The original blue jean since 1873 A blank canvas for self-expression Features the iconic straight fit and signature button fly Cropped for a modern style Style # 859530019 Color: Charleston Outlasted - Dark Wash
