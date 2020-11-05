Vizio

50″ Class 4k Uhd Led Quantum Smart Tv

$349.99 $298.00

Step up to the infinite possibilities of streaming 4K in over a billion vibrant colors with the all-new VIZO M-Series® 4K HDR Smart TV. VIZIO Quantum Color™ displays offers over a billion colors for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings everything you watch to life. The Full Array® backlight enhances contrast and deepen black levels for true to life detail. The revolutionary IQ Active™ processor fine-tunes individual pixels and more intelligently reduces noise and enhances fine detail for remarkable picture performance. VIZIO’s V-Gaming Engine™ with Auto Game Mode and ultra low input lag automatically elevates console gaming1. And VIZIO SmartCast™ is now smarter than ever – stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, and Prime Video in superior HDR with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, or browse 200+ free streaming channels with no fees or logins. Apple AirPlay 2* and Chromecast are built-in, and M-Series TVs also work seamlessly with popular voice assistants including Siri, the Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices. VIZIO M-Series combines extraordinary Quantum Color, next-level gaming and award-winning smarts to give you an uncompromising entertainment experience. 1Auto low latency mode only compatible with Xbox One X.