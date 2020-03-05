Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Just Add Ice
5″ Potted Anthurium
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Colors may vary by location.
Need a few alternatives?
House Plant Shop
Bromeliad 'silver Vase' - Aechmea Fasciata - 6" Pot
$29.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Amazon
Umbra Nesta White Speckle
£25.00
from
Amazon
BUY
E-18th
Levitating Air Bonsai Pot
$56.69
from
Amazon
BUY
Top Plaza
Chakra Healing Crystals Rose Quartz Money Tree
$35.59
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Plants
House Plant Shop
Bromeliad 'silver Vase' - Aechmea Fasciata - 6" Pot
$29.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Anthropologie
Rosy Rings Floral Jar
£28.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Amazon
Umbra Nesta White Speckle
£25.00
from
Amazon
BUY
E-18th
Levitating Air Bonsai Pot
$56.69
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted