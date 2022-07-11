Devoko

5 Pieces Patio Furniture

$544.23 $399.99

Modern & Comfortable: Modern design outdoor sectional sofa with High-quality thickened seat and back cushions take you more extraordinary comfort, enjoy your leisure time whatever sitting or lying, suitable for entertaining your neighbors or friends Sturdy & Durable: This outdoor sectional sofa sets with solid frame, high quality PE wicker are strong enough to withstand all weather variations. Thickened water resistant durable cushions and tempered glass are easy to clean. Sectional & Suitable: Patio furniture Sectional sofa sets freely rearranged into different combination for different occasion, Widely used for outdoor patio, porch, backyard, balcony, poolside, garden and other suitable space in your home （When you don' t use it, advise you to take cushions inside or buy a cover for longer service time） Separable & Multifunctional: This outdoor sectional sofa sets are 2 boxes including, 2 corner chair, 1 armless chair, 1 ottoman chair, 1 glass coffee table. This moveable design allows it to adjust a required combination and change to different shapes for seating or lying Warranty & Support: What We offer: A new 5 pieces sectional sofa, Complete installation tools, An installation instruction, Our worry-free after sale service and Friendly customer service. （Notice: There are two boxes in total. If you only receive one box, please not worry, the other box is on the way to your house. Detail tracking information or other questions about products please contact us by amazon message）