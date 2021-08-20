All-Clad

5-piece Cookware Set / Sd5 – Packaging Damage

This All-Clad d5® STAINLESS Polished 5-piece cookware set includes your key essentials - 10" fry pan, 2 Qt sauce pan with lid, 3 Qt saute pan with lid. The only cookware of its kind, All-Clad d5® STAINLESS features a patented technology of five alternating layers of responsive aluminum and durable heat-diffusing stainless steel. d5 STAINLESS cookware heats slowly and evenly, which means perfectly browned proteins throughout, from the center all the way to the edges. The 5-ply bonded cookware’s 18/10 stainless-steel interior with a highly polished starburst finish offers natural stick resistance and prevents food from picking up a metallic taste, while its polished stainless exterior offers exceptional beauty. Made in the USA and dishwasher-safe, All-Clad d5® STAINLESS cookware provides a lifetime of cooking enjoyment. Hand crafted in the USA. Five bonded layers serves a specific purpose, creating a noticeable difference in cooking performance. 18/10 stainless-steel interior for browning and easy cleanup. Two aluminum layers, one to conduct and one to sustain heat. Patented stainless-steel core diffuses heat for consistent results. Magnetic stainless-steel exterior for durability Dishwasher-safe ease.